Albert D Mason Inc. Takes Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thermon Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 1,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $755.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.09. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

