Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,504 shares of company stock valued at $82,986 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,255. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

