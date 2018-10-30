Akers Biosciences (AKER) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.44. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2855 shares trading hands.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 266.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akers Biosciences stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Akers Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

