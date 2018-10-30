Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,939,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

