Airbus (AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.50 ($138.95).

EPA:AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

