Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205,900 shares during the period. Agilysys comprises 2.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 2.63% of Agilysys worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 149,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Agilysys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $58,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,747.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 35,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $538,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,770.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock worth $375,710 over the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGYS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,898. The company has a market capitalization of $378.29 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.30. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

