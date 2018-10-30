AFLAC (AFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s third-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.04% and increased 21.2% year over year. Results buoyed up on overall favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate as a result of tax reform. The recovery in its Japan segment from a change in business mix is impressive. Its U.S. segment should continue to perform strongly. A lower tax rate would aid its margins. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. However, increasing expenses and foreign exchange volatility are some concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.54.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 22,425.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,081,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,415 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $40,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 9,077.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 901,744 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 821,166 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 712,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

