Affimed NV (AFMD) Short Interest Up 60.2% in October

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,242 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 28th total of 1,244,518 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,723.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $4,731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affimed by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 38.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Affimed by 385.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. ValuEngine cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Affimed to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

