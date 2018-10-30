AerCap (AER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.10

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 33037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens cut AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

