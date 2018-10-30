Aecon Group (ARE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$18.64 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$20.06.

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck sold 48,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$813,008.00.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

