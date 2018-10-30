Adzcoin (ADZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $103.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Adzcoin has a market cap of $236,370.00 and $103.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016436 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 44,532,268 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.