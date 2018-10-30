Adyen NV (ADYEN) Receives €588.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €588.33 ($684.11).

ADYEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($739.53) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €470.00 ($546.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

About Adyen

