Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 247.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,308,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $394,000.

NYSE:A opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

