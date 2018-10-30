Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $6,188,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 219,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NYSE:THO opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

