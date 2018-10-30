Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 173,201 Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Royce Micro Capital Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 329,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 78,010 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 317,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

