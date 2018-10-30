Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $136,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $213,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

