Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.27 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 696,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

