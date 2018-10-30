Adler Real Estate (ADL) PT Set at €21.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADL. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adler Real Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.76 ($20.65).

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

ETR ADL opened at €14.26 ($16.58) on Monday. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a 1 year high of €14.51 ($16.87).

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity ? Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.