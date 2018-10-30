ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2018 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $116.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

