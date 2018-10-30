Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOTS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of IOTS opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,371.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 351.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 338,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 263,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 338.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 173.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129,670 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

