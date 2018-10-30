Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 3,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,515. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

