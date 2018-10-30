Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $2,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CF Industries by 28.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 88,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $220,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

In related news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $984,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,560 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

