Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,483,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,561,000 after acquiring an additional 322,787 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,028,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,537,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,255,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,544,000 after acquiring an additional 730,488 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

