Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,730,000 after buying an additional 1,341,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,102,000 after buying an additional 562,427 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,317,000 after buying an additional 952,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,251,000 after buying an additional 526,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after buying an additional 86,373 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.