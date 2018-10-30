Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stake in QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuinStreet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 279,867 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $10,420,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 604,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 140,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $646.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,758.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,329,595 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.