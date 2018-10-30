Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

