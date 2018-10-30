Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $161,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,911 shares of company stock worth $1,796,751 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

