Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) Stake Decreased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 382,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,121. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $16.82.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

