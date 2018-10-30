Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,900 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

