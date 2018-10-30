Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Receives $47.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

ACXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Acxiom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acxiom from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Acxiom alerts:

In other Acxiom news, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $3,136,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acxiom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acxiom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,176,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acxiom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,988,000 after purchasing an additional 118,319 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Acxiom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,218,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acxiom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACXM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.36. Acxiom has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $51.51.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acxiom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.