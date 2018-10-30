Aces (ACES) Price Tops $0.0001

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Aces coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aces has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00027013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005695 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00044061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aces Coin Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

