ACCO Brands (ACCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ACCO Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $194,720.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

