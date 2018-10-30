Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.11.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $45.02.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.
