Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.