AC3 (AC3) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $21,588.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000299 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,268,139 coins and its circulating supply is 68,891,831 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

