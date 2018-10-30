Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,297 shares of company stock worth $9,403,743. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

