8X8 (EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $31,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in 8X8 by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.