8X8 (EGHT) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) has been given a $23.00 target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 59,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,188. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.26 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. 8X8’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $31,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,987,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,403,000 after buying an additional 1,517,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 8X8 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,725,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,739,000 after purchasing an additional 700,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in 8X8 by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,126,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 810,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,683,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 8X8 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,189,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.