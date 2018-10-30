88,100 Shares in Xerox Corp (XRX) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 88,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 50.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

In related news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,647 shares in the company, valued at $901,861.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

