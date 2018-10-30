$738.47 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post $738.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.50 million and the highest is $751.00 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $724.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,346. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

