$7.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.49 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $30.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.54 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after buying an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,385,000 after purchasing an additional 734,877 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 945,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 696,130 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $89.47. 2,703,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.