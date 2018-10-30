$674.44 Million in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $674.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.60 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $554.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of PKI opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In other PerkinElmer news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,443 shares of company stock worth $6,145,255. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,626,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,754,000 after purchasing an additional 578,940 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 373,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,413,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.