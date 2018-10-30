6,371 Shares in Aramark (ARMK) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,148.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Aramark has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

