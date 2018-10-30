62,592 Shares in Mongodb Inc (MDB) Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.12% of Mongodb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 411,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 243,350 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In related news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $384,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,069 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $383,824.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,683 shares of company stock worth $24,801,085 in the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.87.

Mongodb stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.