598 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $335.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing Co has a one year low of $255.33 and a one year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

