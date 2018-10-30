57,701 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $180.86 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.58.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

