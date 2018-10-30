$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $5.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $5.99 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $2.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $20.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 million to $21.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.06 million, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $59.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 360,995 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $1,779,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,850. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.