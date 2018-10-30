4,982 Shares in Metlife Inc (MET) Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 39.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 109,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 43.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 602.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 78,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

