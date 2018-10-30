487,816 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 487,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 103,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 140,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.5% during the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $163,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

