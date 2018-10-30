44,603 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 214,756 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,017,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 914,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 270,827 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. 12,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,409. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd.

