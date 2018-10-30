4,243 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $202,000.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

